James Frederick Sutherland, 89

James Frederick Sutherland, M.D., of Dublin, Ohio, died Sunday, November 20, 2016. He was born July 16, 1927 in Martins Ferry, OH, a son of Anna Frances Obrist Sutherland and Frederick Pelham Sutherland, M.D. He graduated from Linsly Military Institute (1944), Washington and Jefferson College (1948), and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine (1952). Dr. Sutherland served in the United States Navy Reserve during World War II and Korea, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He served as medical examiner for Navy recruits; served on the Martins Ferry School Board; and served as team physician for Martins Ferry High School football. In 1951 he married Diana Louise Westlake. He completed a residency at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA, and a surgical residency at The University of Michigan. He entered general practice with his father in Martins Ferry from 1958 to 1979, relocated to Baudette, MN, and continued general practice until 1997 when he retired and moved to Green Valley, AZ. His pastimes included fishing, hunting, golf and private aircraft piloting. He was a member of Valley Presbyterian Church, Green Valley, AZ and also a member of the Freemasons. He is preceded in death by his parents, his older brother; William, and his wife of 51 years; Diana. Surviving are his daughters; Laurie S. Giudice (Martin) of Forest, VA, Judith S. Hundley (Paul) of Dublin, OH, Eve S. Curtis of Anaheim, CA, seven grandchildren; Marina N. Curtis, Diana L. Curtis, James L. D’Amico, Stephen J. D’Amico, John D. Giudice, James M. Giudice (Lisa), Angela G. Graham (Travis), great-grandchild; Sophia A.A. Maulbeck, sister-in-law; Judith Westlake McLaughlin, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the American Cancer Society. The family will receive friends from 11am-1pm Saturday, December 3, 2016 with a memorial service to follow at 1pm at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St. Worthington, Ohio, 43085. Please visit our online guestbook at www.schoedinger.com