Marlys Maxine Hamilton Ericson, 89

Marlys Maxine Hamilton Ericson peacefully passed into heaven on November 11, 2016 at Neilson Place, Bemidji MN.

She was born January 11, 1928 in Alcester, SD to Raymond and Elnora Hamilton. Marlys graduated from Alcester High School in 1946 and attended cosmetology school in Sioux Falls before marrying Forrest J. Ericson on February 14,1949. They had twin daughters, Pamela and Patricia, and spent their working lives as partners in privately owned businesses. Marlys owned and operated a beauty shop in Milbank, SD and, together, she and Forrest owned and operated gas stations with bulk delivery, a resort and three motels in South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota. Marlys was a member of the Eastern Star in Alcester, SD and the Lutheran Church in Alcester and Baudette, MN.

Marlys was a life long learner, a great conversationalist regardless of the topic and well informed on current events. She enjoyed playing the piano, golfing and attending as many of her five grandchildren’s school programs, dance recitals and hockey games as possible. She loved to debate politics with her family and would have enjoyed following the current political events.

Marlys is survived by her sister, Delores Homandberg of Hudson, SD; daughters Patricia (Lyman) Brink of Bemidji and Pamela (Tim) Anderson of Eden Prairie, MN; grandsons Andrew (Holly) Brink of Excelsior, MN and Robert (Nikki) Brink of Bemidji, MN; granddaughter Sonja (Sean Corcoran) Anderson of St. Louis Park, MN; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest; her parents, siblings Lucille, Anita and Russell; granddaughter Erika Herren Anderson and grandson Stephen Brink.

A summer memorial service will be held for Marlys in Alcester, SD. Her family would like to thank the Huckleberry staff at Neilson Place Nursing Home for the friendship and kindness shown to our mother over the past several years.

Marlys was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She set the example of how to always be kind, positive and thoughtful and to live with courage, strength and grace. We love her more than words could ever describe and will miss her until the end of time.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home& Cremation Service, Bemidji, MN.