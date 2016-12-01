Milton Arthur Benike, 89, of Birchdale, Minnesota, died on Thursday, November 24, 2016 at the Lakewood Health Center, Baudette, MN.

He was born on September 30, 1927 at Elgin, MN at home.

Milton worked as a farmer.

His hobbies included agriculture, gardening, fishing, watching basketball, bird watching, old time music, animals of all kind and enjoyed piloting aircraft.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Martha Benike; sisters, Gladys Benike, Renata Tesmer, Loretta Springer and Doris Shefelbine; infant brother, Elder Clarence.

Survivors include wife, Carol (Ness) Benike; sons, Brent (Kim), Ross, Kent (Melanie) Benike; grandson, Brenden Benike; sister, Inez Bauman.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at 12:00 pm at the Birchdale Congregational Church.

Interment will be held at Riverdale Cemetery, Border, MN.

In memoriam donations would be preferred to Psalm FM Radio or Gideon’s International.

Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.