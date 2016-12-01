Probate: Mary Arnesen

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 39-PR-16-213 In Re: ESTATE OF Mary Arnesen, also known as Mary F. Arnesen and Mary Frances Arnesen DECEDENT NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the decedent’s Will dated Jue 10, 2003, has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Any objections may be filed with this court and will be heard by the Court after proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed John L. Arnesen, whose address is 6733 Rocky Point Road NW, Roosevelt, MN 56673, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the estate including, after 30 days from the issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) ALL CREDITORS having claims against the estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: November 4, 2016 Jeffrey W. Hane, Atty. License 238569 Brink, Sobolik, Severson, Malm & Albrecht, P.A. Attorneys for Applicant PO Box 790 Hallock, MN 56728 (218) 843-3686