This Saturday: Santa Day and Holiday of Lights

Karlstad and Lancaster are ready to kick off the holiday season with Santa Days, Shop Local, and Light Up the Park events.

Karlstad Santa Day: Saturday, December 3

Santa will be will be stopping at the Tri-County School around 2 p.m. and all children are invited to come and have their picture taken with the jolly fellow.

Take part in other activities while you wait for Santa’s arrival including: craft sales, gift basket silent auction, kids bingo, kids crafts, kids bake walk, and door prize drawings.

Lancaster Holiday of Lights: Saturday, December 3

Bring the kids to visit Santa, play bingo, and get treats at the Community Center. Register at local businesses for the Turkey and Sleigh Drawings held throughout December.

The Parade of Lights begins at 6 p.m.

After the parade, join the Christmas Sing-A-Long with the Popple Ridge Pickers at the Community Center.

For specific details on these events, see the ads inside this week’s edition of the North Star News