Carmen L. (Myerchin) Nelson, 79

Carmen L. (Myerchin) Nelson, age 79, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Carmen L. Myerchin was born on January 31, 1937, in Tabor, MN, the daughter of the late John and Marie (Filipy) Myerchin. She grew up in the Tabor area then in East Grand Forks and attended Sacred Heart School in East Grand Forks, MN. She was united in marriage to Meryl Nelson on April 24, 1957, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, MN. From 1970 to 1998 she ran a home daycare and then was a foster grandmother at the Headstart in East Grand Forks, MN from 2003 to 2015 after Meryl’s death in 2002.

Carmen is survived by her children, Roberta “Bobbi” (Stuart) Kovar of East Grand Forks, MN; Cindy (Jim) Twedell of Grand Forks, ND; and Rick (Kim) Nelson of East Grand Forks, MN; 5 grandchildren, Kristopher, Heather, Laura, Tom, and Tara; 5 great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Mataya, Shali, Austin, and Carsyn; and sisters, Darlene Vonasek of East Grand Forks, MN, and Henrietta “Henny” (Dale) West of Grand Forks, ND; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Meryl Nelson; parents John and Marie Myerchin; sisters, Maurice, Gladys, Phyllis, and June; and brothers Ernie and Donald, and a infant brother Walter.

Funeral Service: 10:30 am ~ Monday, December 5, 2016, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour before Funeral Service

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota