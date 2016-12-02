Donkey Basketball coming to the Swamp

If you’re looking for some good family entertainment, mark December 3 on your calendars as the BGMR Boys Basketball Team will be hosting a DonkeyBall Basketball Night.

In conjunction with Dairyland Donkey Basketball, the boys basketball team will showcase 4 teams who will be playing basketball on Donkeys! So far the following BGMR staff members have agreed to participate and will make up one team: Tara Kern, David Stanelle, David Blazek, Tom Jerome, and Kent Christian. Local community members who have agreed to take part and will make up the Local Stars Team are: Neil Novacek, Shellie Mekash, Andy Hanson, Shawn Wagner and Keith Wojciechowski. BGMR Alumni who have agreed to participate and will make up Alumni I and Alumni II are Robbie Davy, Trever Robinson, Ben Lieberg, Cody Kirkeide, Colton Penas, and Nathan Stanelle.

It should be a great night of entertainment with the semifinal games, Staff vs. Local Stars starting at 7:00 and and Alumni I vs. Alumni II shortly after. After a brief intermission the Championship game will take place.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $12 at the door. They can be purchased at the Greenbush-Middle River High School Office or from a boys basketball player.

The Gators are still looking for a few alumni who would be willing to participate and another community member so if interested please contact Kent Christian at 218-782-2232 ext. 222 or klchristian@greenbush.k12.mn.us

We hope to see you there as it should be an entertaining night for all age groups.