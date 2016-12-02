GF/EGF Chamber hosts program honoring EGF Mayor Lynn Stauss

Mayor Mike Brown (Grand Forks) Mayor Lynn Stauss (East Grand Forks) and Mayor-Elect Steve Gander (East Grand Forks)
GF/EGF Chamber Chair John Oncken hosted the event honoring Mayor Stauss
Mayor Brown recounts some of the memories working with Mayor Stauss
East Grand Forks City Council President Mark Olstad Thanks Mayor Stauss for his service.
Mayor-Elect Steve Gander tell the crowd and Mayor Stauss “that when the final history of East Grand Forks is written it will be clear that you led us through the darkest hour with a light that was bright and unwavering.”
Mayor Stauss recalls some of the good competitions between himself and Mayor Brown
Thursday night the GF/EGF Chamber hosted a program at the EGF Eagles club honoring retiring Mayor Lynn Stauss for his 21 years of public service. Chamber Chair John Oncken hosted the event and Mayor Brown (Grand Forks) EGF City Council President Mark Olstad, and EGF Mayor-Elect Steve Gander talked recounted Mayor Stauss’s accomplishments followed by Mayor Stauss reminiscing about his time in office.
For more on this story see the December 7 edition of the Exponent.