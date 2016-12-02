GF/EGF Chamber hosts program honoring EGF Mayor Lynn Stauss

Thursday night the GF/EGF Chamber hosted a program at the EGF Eagles club honoring retiring Mayor Lynn Stauss for his 21 years of public service. Chamber Chair John Oncken hosted the event and Mayor Brown (Grand Forks) EGF City Council President Mark Olstad, and EGF Mayor-Elect Steve Gander talked recounted Mayor Stauss’s accomplishments followed by Mayor Stauss reminiscing about his time in office.

For more on this story see the December 7 edition of the Exponent.