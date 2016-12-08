Local schools plan Christmas programs

‘Tis the season for the chance to hear some excellent music and see local talent perform, thanks to our local schools.

Mark your calendars for these upcoming programs:

Tri-County School

Tri-County Elementary: Friday, December 16 at 1:30 p.m.

Tri-County High School Band and Chorus: Thursday, December 15 at 7 p.m.

Heritage Christian School: Friday, December 16, at 7 p.m.

Lancaster School: Thursday, December 15.

Marshall County Central

Elementary program: Thursday, December 8 at 7 p.m.

High School holiday concert : Thursday, December 15 at 7 p.m.

For more details on these programs, see this week’s edition of the North Star News!