Mekash hits 1,000 points

Three minutes and 20 seconds. That’s all it took for Gator junior Carly Mekash to score six points on three made baskets, the third one bringing a roar from the Gator crowd. That sixth point not only gave the Gators a 6-0 lead, but also gave Mekash 1,000 points in her high school basketball career at home versus the Kittson County Central Bearcats on Monday, December 5. Mekash led the Gators with 13 points and 13 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough in a 61-51 loss.

“I want to first start off by congratulating Carly Mekash on reaching the milestone of 1,000 points. She works so hard and it pays off. She’s in the gym all the time,” Gator Head Basketball Coach Brad Dahl said.

Mekash is the daughter of Dale and Shellie Mekash of Greenbush, Minn.

