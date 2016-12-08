Topping Off ceremony postponed

A “Topping Off” ceremony scheduled for tomorrow at East Grand Forks Senior High School has been postponed.

The event, meant to commemorate the completion of the structural phase of Senior High’s addition and remodel, will not take place at 10 a.m. Friday as originally planned due to weather conditions.

A new date has yet to be selected by the project’s construction firm, Construction Engineers, however notice will be given once the event is rescheduled.

The topping off ceremony will feature the construction project’s highest and final beam being placed, completing its structural phase. The beam will be painted white and signed by Senior High staff and students prior to being set in place