Caryn Murray, 67, of Hallock, Minnesota passed away at her home on Friday, December 2, 2016. Caryn Linda Wallenberg was born November 6, 1949 to Edward and Pearl (Zahara) Wallenberg in Hallock, MN. She graduated from Lancaster High School and went on to attend the University of Minnesota Crookston. She married Morris Keith Murray November 21, 1970. They made their home north of Lancaster, MN where they farmed and raised their three daughters. Caryn moved to Hallock, MN, in 2008. Caryn enjoyed baking, gardening and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and her grand-puppies. Family members include: her daughters Debbie (Jared) Johnson of Fargo, ND; Cheri (Jake) Hall of Fargo, ND; Becky (Matt) Kuznia of Hallock, MN; her grandchildren Megan and Taylor Johnson, Carter and Nolan Hall, and Nora, Greta and Blake Kuznia; her brothers James (Irene) Wallenberg and Ron Wallenberg; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: her parents Edward and Pearl Wallenberg and her husband Morris Murray Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Hallock. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery, Lancaster, Minnesota. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the funeral service. Fr. Craig Vasek, presiding; Pam Hunt, organist; and Emily Kuzel, soloist. Honorary casket bearers will be Caryn's grandchildren.