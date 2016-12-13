Ruby Rich Rodda, 92

Ruby left us on November 12, 2016, after a short illness. Ruby was born in Lake Bronson, MN on January 28, 1924, daughter of Bernard and Martha Locken. Ruby attended school in MN graduating in 1942. After high school, WWII was in full session so Ruby with several friends went to Southern California to work in a defense plant building aircraft for Northrup. While there she met her first husband, Robert L. Rich. They eloped and married in AZ in 1943 and settled in San Bernardino, CA raising her family of five children. Ruby was very involved in her church, being involved in various groups and especially in the church choir. Ruby loved to sing and was actively singing until she passed away. She would often break out in song during any lull in the conversation. Ruby married her second husband, Walter Rodda, in 1994, moved to Seattle for a few years and returned to Yuba City where she remained until her passing. Ruby spent the last seven years as a resident of Emerald Oaks Assisted Living in Yuba City, CA. A special thank you is extended to the staff and administration for their care, compassion, kindness and professional treatment of Mom. The family appreciates all of the extra effort. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Leo Locken, her first husband Robert Rich, her second husband Walter Rodda, a grandson Samuel Rich and a great grandson Samuel Rich Jr. She is survived by her five children, Bonnie (Lorin) Grahn, Lake Bronson, MN; Robert Rich Jr. (Eunice), Lake Bronson, MN; Bernard Rich (Debora) Wells, Maine; Bonnie Sloan (James Casner), Yuba City, CA; Tamara Rich, Pittsburg CA; 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren; a sister, Lorraine Melin; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Locken; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church in Yuba City on December 3, 2016 at 2 p.m. Suggested donations are to the First Lutheran Church Comfort Dog Program, Yuba City. Internment will be in Lake Bronson, MN in a private ceremony.