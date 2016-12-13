Sharon Rae Hvidsten, 70

Sharon Rae Hvidsten, the daughter of the late Arthur and Gladys (Kisner) Johnson, was born on December 31, 1945, at Thief River Falls, Minnesota. She attended school and grew to womanhood at Aurora, Minnesota, graduating from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School in 1964. She worked at Valley Home in Thief River Falls for a short time before moving to Minneapolis, MN where she attended North Central Bible College and worked for the Billy Graham Association. She was employed for eleven years at Salida. Colorado, in mission work. It was there she married Bryan Jerrell Brown and to this union a son, Jonathan, was born. They moved to Mineola, Texas, for five years before returning to Salida. In December of 1986, Sharon moved to Thief River Falls, Minnesota. She attended Northland College, receiving her LPN license and working for some time at Northwest Medical Center. She later worked at DigiKey. On December 27, 1997, Sharon was united in marriage to Howard Hvidsten at the Karlstad Gospel Tabernacle in Karlstad, Minnesota. They made their home at Thief River Falls for two years, then at Gillette, Wyoming for two years prior to moving to Hillsboro, North Dakota, where they have since resided. She enjoyed music and especially playing piano, painting, handcrafts, teaching Bible studies and spending time with and attending the activities of her granddaughter, Madison. On October 7, 2016, she entered the Sanford Hillsboro Care Center where she passed away on Friday afternoon, November 25, 2016, at the age of 70 years, 10 months and 25 days. She is survived by her husband, Howard; one son: Jonathan Brown, of Des Moines, Iowa; two grandchildren: Madison Carolynn Brown, of Fargo, North Dakota and Boston Tucker Brown, of Des Moines; two brothers: Loren (CeCe) Johnson, Greeley, Colorado and Richard (Sharon) Johnson, of Thief River Falls; three sisters: Carol (Verne) Matson, of Babbitt, Minnesota, Joyce (Wendell) Jorgenson, Newfolden, Minnesota and Audrey (Mark) Hanson, of Thief River Falls; brother-in-law: Don Hvidsten, of Roslyn, South Dakota; sister-in-law, LenNae (Robert) Holder, Rockford, TX, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents. May her memory be blessed. Funeral services were held at the Karlstad Gospel Tabernacle with Pastors Mark Hanson, Craig Anderson and Sonja Anderson. Lana Torgerson was pianist; musicians were Jennifer Jorgenson and Mark Hanson. Interment at Hegland Church Cemetery near Karlstad, Minnesota. Arrangements with Collins Funeral Homes of Karlstad, Middle River and Greenbush, MN. An on-line guest book is available at www.collinsfunerals.com