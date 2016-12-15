Badger Board recognizes Connie Creviston for years of service

First elected to the school board in 1997 and beginning her first term in January 1998, Connie Creviston has served on various committees and provided leadership in various areas as a Badger School Board member. After not winning reelection this past November, Creviston participated in the final meeting of her term at the December 12 regular board meeting, but before the end of the meeting received some recognition from the district.

During 18 years on the school board, she worked in these different areas: contract negotiations and interest based collective bargaining for certified staff, contract committee for non-certified staff, health and property insurance, staff development, the setting and reviewing of the budget, facilities, and student achievement, including staff development, among other areas.

On behalf of the board and himself, Badger Superintendent Tom Jerome said this to Creviston, “You will be missed.”

He then presented her with a plaque recognizing her for outstanding dedication and service.

“This is not enough for 18 years of service,” Jerome said.

Making the motion to adjourn at her last meeting, she said this when asked about her time as a board member, “ I’ve seen lots of changes, lots of good changes.”

Following the meeting, Creviston, holding her plaque, posed for a photo with Superintendent Jerome and her fellow board members and everyone enjoyed some cheesecake.

Recently elected board member Curt Hauger will begin his term at the next meeting in January. The Badger School Board’s next regularly scheduled meeting will take place Monday, January 9 at 7:30 pm in the Badger School ITV Room.

