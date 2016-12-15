Greenbush EMS staff and emergency equipment situated in new LifeCare EMS building

In 2014, LifeCare Medical Center, Roseau, expanded its services to include western Roseau County.

At that time, the Greenbush EMS staff and emergency equipment were headquartered at the Greenbush Fire Department hall. The staff was later housed in a separate location, until June 1, 2016, when the LifeCare Emergency Medical Service building in Greenbush became the new home for staff and emergency equipment.

Located near the LifeCare Greenbush Manor facility, the 2500 square foot complex includes a 36×72 foot two-bay garage that provides storage for two ambulances. There are also quarters for on-call emergency medical personnel which consists of a full kitchen/ living room area, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a laundry room. The entire building has underground floor heat; a “Hot Dawg” ceiling heater provides additional heat in the garage. General contractor is Waage Post Frame of Greenbush, Minn.

The only full-time EMT at Greenbush, Amber Clark said she is a 40-hour employee.

“The hours I do work depends on who is on call and who is coming. If someone is unable to take their shift, we have very good coverage from our EMTs.”

Clark also is responsible for conducting rig inspections, monthly call schedules, and getting the necessary paper work sent to Roseau in a timely fashion.

Amber expressed appreciation for the time the Greenbush EMS was situated at the Fire hall. “When we were there it was nice. A lot of times the firemen had our rig(s) all set up and ready to go when we got there. We miss the part of interacting…we worked together as one big family.”

Clark is definitely happy with her job. “I wanted to go to school for nursing but didn’t know if I could handle it or not. I did work as an LPN in Roseau and at the old nursing home in Greenbush. I like doing this…more of the ‘fly by the seat of your pants’…the unknown…the self satisfaction you receive…I love my job; I couldn’t ask for a better one!”

To see the complete story, read the December 7 issue of The Tribune.