Kittson County depicted in snow village at Kennedy

Jeanne Cooney has loved snow villages for quite some time, starting to after building a village for a science project in her late elementary years. As part of this project, she covered and decorated shoeboxes and cans with different wrapping and construction paper to create a small representation of her hometown of Hallock.

“I just loved that little project,” Cooney said.

Moving away from home and living in the Twin Cities for about 40 years, she moved back to this area on a part-time basis following her retirement a few years ago. When she returned home her love for the area and snow villages remained, influencing her to take on a project she believes will help promote the county.

For about the past three years, she has played with the idea of and worked on a snow village larger than the one she made in her elementary years, one representing not only Hallock, but instead an entire county. The nine communities within Kittson County, including Donaldson, Kennedy, Hallock, Halma, Lancaster, Humboldt, St. Vincent, Karlstad and Lake Bronson, currently sit atop a white-covered table stretched across one entire wall and around a corner at the Kennedy Community Center.

Fore more details on when you can view this display, see this week’s North Star News!