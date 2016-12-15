Senior High holds topping off ceremony

A small crowd braved the 17 below zero temperatures to witness the topping off ceremony held at Senior High Thursday morning.

Tom Mcdonald of Construction Engineers started the ceremony with a short speech on the history of the ceremony followed by ISD 595 Chair Tony Palmiscno who thanked East Grand Forks for making the construction possible.

“Topping out” a new building is an ancient Scandinavian rite of placing a tree atop a new building to appease the tree-dwelling spirits displaced in its construction. Today it is common for the last beam to be painted white and signed by all the workers involved.