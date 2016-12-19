Alice Irene Nicol was born March 3, 1927 to Charels and Florence (Woodard) Brunson in Marrillan, WI. She attended and graduated from high school in Toma, WI. Alice married the love of her life Tom Nicol. They were married for 71+ wonderful years. Tom and Alice loved to travel and in doing so Alice worked many different jobs. When they lived in Chistochina, AK she worked at a road house, she also worked some for a bank. When they moved to Baudette, Alice worked for a number of the area resorts. Alice enjoyed watching television and working on puzzles in her spare time.

She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Brian Nicol.

Alice is survived by her husband, Tom Nicol; son, Gary (Beth) Nicol of Baudette, MN; grandchildren, Kathy (Dale) Counter of St. Cloud, MN, Kim (Gregory) Lee of St. Cloud, MN and nine great-grandchildren.