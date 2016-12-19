ROSEAU COUNTY CALL FOR BIDS Building Construction Sealed bids will be received by the County Auditor at her office in the Courthouse, 606 5th Avenue SW, Room 160, Roseau, Minnesota 56751-1477, until 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2017 for the construction of the following project: Greenbush Joint Maintenance Facility: 60’ x 194’ x 18’ Insulated Steel or Wood Shop with Office Proposals, Plans, and Specifications may be examined and secured at the office of the Roseau County Highway Engineer, 407 5th Avenue NW, Roseau, Minnesota 56751. Cost – $20.00 counter price, $30.00 delivered, $20.00 download from FTP site. ***All options are non-refundable and include tax. Bids must be accompanied by cashier’s check, certified check, or bid bond payable to the Roseau County Highway Department in an amount not less than 5% of the total amount of the bid. The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any defects. /s/ Martha Monsrud Martha Monsrud Roseau County Auditor

(December 21, 28, 2016 & January 4, 2017)