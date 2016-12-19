School District #676 Proceedings

Badger ISD 676 A Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees thursday NOVEMBER 9, 2016 A Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Thursday, November 9, 2016, beginning at 7:30 PM in the ITV Computer Lab. 1. Call to Order at 7:35 P.M. 1.1 Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson 1.2 Absent: Connie Creviston 1.3 Administration: Thomas Jerome 2. Member Rhen approved the agenda. Second by member Christianson. U.C. 3. Member Isane closed the meeting at 7:40 P.M. 4. Member Isane opened the meeting at 8:15 P.M. 5. Member Christianson made a Motion to accept resignation as submitted by Tracy Bergstrom. Second by Member Swenson. U.C. 6. Adjourn Motion by Member Dostal. Second by Member Rhen to adjourn the meeting at 8:19 P.M. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson Badger ISD 676 A regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees monday NOVEMBER 14, 2016 A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, November 14, 2016, beginning at 7:30 PM in the ITV Computer Lab. 1. Call to Order at 7:34 P.M. 1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Connie Creviston, Cari Dostal, Jeramy Swenson Absent: Carol Rhen 1. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Shena Brandt, Stacey Warne 1. 3. Department Managers: Jarod Magnusson 2. Visitors Present: Curt Hauger, Michael Colton, Shannon Dostal, and Ryan Bergeron Visitor Comments: 3. Minutes 3. 1. Recommended motion: Member Christianson moved to approve the minutes of the October 10th, 2016 Regular Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Creviston. 4. Consent Agenda 4. 1. Pay Bills: Motion by Member Isane to approve the payment of bills check #57136 through check #57234 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated October 4th, 2016 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Dostal. 5. Additional Agenda Items 6. Communications 6. 1. Superintendent 6. 1. a. Building and Grounds • Boilers have been running since October 18th • Received 1 bid for air unit for High School Special Ed Room • Contacted Grindland Flooring and Masonry in regards to install of mop boards in the gym, • The scissor lift was inspected by Herculift last week and need to be fixed. They will provide a quote for the parts that are needed. Osha now requires an 8-hour training to operate the lift which Jarod will need to complete. • A new sink was installed in the boys locker room • There are exterior lighting issues and we are currently seeking a quote from Sheldon Vatnsdal. Also discussed replacing light fixtures inside the building as the current ones are old and replacement ballasts are fairly expensive. This is currently in the 10-year long-term maintenance plan. 6. 1. b. Student Enrollment • As of November 9th, 2016 : Badger Enrollment is: 253 • November 6th, 2015 : Badger Enrollment was: 256 • *see attached 6. 1. c. American Education Week • Events have been planned and organized for the week of November 14 – 18 • Monday: Student Hands Family Tree • Tuesday: Toaster Tuesday • Wednesday:Muffins with Mom and special guests of students • Thursday: Support Staff appreciation (selfies and sweets) • Friday:Staff vs Seniors volleyball game (2:00) • *see attached 6. 1. d. Region 1 Joint Powers Board Election • Three vacancies need to be filled • Each Vacancy is a three year term • Last day to file is November 29, 2016 • Deadline for completed ballots is December 29, 2016 • *see attached 6. 1. e. Badger School District Veterans Day Program • Friday, November 11, 2016 • Organized by Student Council Advisor Mr. Brady Johnson and Student Council President Caitlynn Garten • Assisted by Ms. Lisa Erickson, Mr. Dan Carpenter and Mr. Dale Hagen • *see attached 6. 1. f. Voice of Democracy Essay Contest • Junior High Essays based on topic : “The America I Believe In” 1. Jordan Scharf / 7th grade 2. Bailey Maurstad / 8th grade 3. Hallie Hietala / 7th grade • Senior High Essays based on topic: “My Responsibility to America” 1. Gavin Davy / 10th grade 2. Katrina Smith / 12th grade 3. Ema Gust / 9th grade • Prize money sponsored by Roseau American Legion VFW Post 6. 1. g. Minnesota Association of School Administrators P-Card invoice • Over 124 School Districts in Minnesota are utilizing the Minnesota P-Card invoice payment system. • MASA is rebating a total of $610,060.00 back to school districts. • Badger School District received a rebate of $157.06 • To qualify for a rebate a school district just have transactions above $50,000.00 annually. • *see attached 6. 1. h. Badger National Honor Society Blood Drive • Blood Drive is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, November 23rd • NHS Students worked in conjunction with United Blood Services of Fargo • NHS students secured donations from the Border State Bank as needed to provide refreshments to donors. • Site for blood drive is the Badger Community Center • Hours for the blood drive will be 9:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. • Anyone interested in blood drive should contact Badger School at 528-3201 • *see attached 6. 1. i. Minnesota School Board Association 96th Annual Leadership Conference • “Courageous Leadership” • January 12th – 13th • Minneapolis Convention Center • Interested board members must notify Superintendent as soon as possible • *see attached 6. 1. j. Badger School District Staffing • The Badger School District is currently seeking a full time Special Education teacher. • District is advertising in the Roseau Times Region newspaper, Grand Forks Herald and EdPost. k. 3-D Printer Presentation by Mr. Michael Coltom • Used as needed for Robotics, PLTW, Shop, and can be used in many other areas of the school • The printer was purchased with funds provided by the Round-Up grant received from The Roseau Electric Cooperative • Mr. Coltom has been teaching 3-D solid modeling for 3 years and the students now get to make their designs 6. 2. Dean of Students 6. 2. a. Climb Theater • We hosted the Climb Theater today and they provided 30-40 presentations on bullying, drug use, and harassment for grades K-12. 6. 2. b. Fall Sports Banquet • The Banquet is Thursday, November 17th at 6:30 pm at the Badger School. The menu is pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, sherbet, milk and coffee. Cost is $6 per meal. 6. 2. c. Winter Sports • Informational meeting will be Monday, November 17th at 6:30 pm in the Greenbush gym • Girls basketball practice started today • Boys basketball and wrestling practice start next Monday. 7. Reports 7. 1. Accept Cash Report through October 31st, 2016 subject to audit. Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Christianson. 7. 2. 2016 School Board Election Results • There were 3 seats up for election and there were 6 candidates. Transition will be discussed at the December board meeting. 8. Old Business 9. New Business 9. 1. Approve the snow removal bid as submitted by Ridge Sales for the 2016 – 2017, 2017 – 2018 and 2018 – 2019 academic years. Motion by Member Dostal, Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 9. 2. Approve resolution canvassing the 2016 School Board election results: Motion by Member Creviston, Second by Member Swenson. U.C. 10. Adjourn Motion by Member Creviston, Second by Member Christianson to adjourn the meeting at 8:24 P.M. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (December 21, 2016)