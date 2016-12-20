Gary Mattson 76

Gary Mattson age 76 of East Grand Forks, MN, formerly of Blaine, MN, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Valley Eldercare Center in Grand Forks, ND.

Gary M. Mattson was born on December 1, 1940 in Hibbing, MN the son of Milton and Sadie (Juntunen) Mattson. The family moved to Blaine, MN and settled there. In 1968 he joined the United States Air Force and served his country for 8 years. On September 23, 1961 he was united in marriage to Barbara Clow in St. Vincent, MN. Gary worked as an electronics technician at various places throughout life. He was an active member of Good Shepherd Covenant Church, in Blaine, MN. He loved playing golf at Majestic Oaks in Blaine, MN.

Family members who survive Gary include his wife Barbara Mattson of East Grand Forks, MN; sister, Gail Komula of Hibbing, MN and one niece, Sandra Komula of Hibbing, MN.

Memorial Service: 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 22, 2016 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Prior Memorial Service on Thursday in Dahl Funeral Home.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota