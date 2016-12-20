Jeanne E. Kotrba 80

Jeanne E. Kotrba, age 80 of East Grand Forks, MN passed away on Friday, December 16th, 2016 at Valley Eldercare Center in Grand Forks, ND.

Jeanne Elaine Kotrba was born on October 20, 1936 in Grand Forks, ND the daughter of Thomas E. and Eva (Stancyk) Ovsak. She was raised on the farm in Keystone Township by Keywest, MN where she attended country school District #98 which was 1½ miles from home. She worked doing Chores, milking cows and anything to do on the farm. Jeanne left home in 1956 and moved to Chicago, IL where she worked at Alden’s Catalog Company. She returned home in 1958 and helped her mother and dad on the farm while her brother Robert was in the service. On September 26, 1969 she was united in marriage to Amos Kotrba at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, MN. Amos and Jeanne farmed together for many years running 630 and 730 John Deer Tractors.

Jeanne is a daughter and wife, for I am a child of God he knows and loves me unconditionally. He does all for you. God promised me eternal life in his kingdom in heaven. I trusted him, believed, because of his loving care. I am finally in my Eternal Home. Jeanne served the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Tabor, MN for over 25 years as a member on the parish council, Alter Society, Leader, Lector and Eucharist Minister. She chaired the 100th Year centennial for Tabor in 1989.

Jeanne served as president and secretary of the Greater Grand Forks Women’s Bowling Association in the 1960’s and 1970’s. She organized many tournaments earned 2 games of 275 and 690 series. She also started the 600 Bowling Club and served as president of the North Dakota State Women’s Bowling Association.. Jeanne was inducted into the Greater Grand Forks Hall of Fame in 1992. She served on the Eagles Auxiliary #350 in East Grand Forks where she went thru all the chairs. She served as Auxiliary president from 1973 and 1974. She attended many conventions with Amos. (People Helping People). She was elected director on the East Grand Forks Heritage Foundation Board for 6 years. She served as president of the Greater Grand Forks Coin Collector’s for many years and was also awarded achievement awards. She organized many shows and won many awards with her John Deere Wooden Nickel’s which she was a dedicated member of the Wooden Money Club of America. Jeanne enjoyed many hobbies like playing cards with family and friends, playing her accordion, she loved to dance and attended many Polka Fests with her husband Amos.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Eva Ovsak; husband, Amos Kotrba on January 9, 2010; twin brother Robert Ovsak in 2013.

Blessed be the memory of Jeanne E. Kotrba.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Tabor, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN and one hour prior Memorial Service on Wednesday in Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Tabor.

Inurnment: Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery ~ Tabor, MN

