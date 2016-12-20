Maria Stallmo 81

Maria Stallmo, age 81 died on Friday, December 16th, 2016 at her home in Grand Forks, ND, after a 2 year struggle with Lymphoma.

Maria Gottinger was born on February 23rd, 1935 in Gebrechtmuehle, Germany, daughter of Josef and Therese Gottinger. Maria came over to the United States in 1959. Maria met Sherman Stallmo in Kansas and were united in marriage on August 10th, 1963. They moved to East Grand Forks, MN in 1964. She was a loving mother of 2 children. She put her family first above anything else. That is just the kind of woman she was.

She is survived by her husband Sherman of Grand Forks, ND; son, James Stallmo of East Grand Forks, MN; daughter, Sandy Stallmo, Howard Lake, MN; 3 grandchildren, Haley Mahoney (Shaun) of Minneapolis, MN, Kala Phelps of Centennial, CO and Bradley Bickmann of Howard Lake, MN; 1 great grandchild, Carter of Centennial, CO; 3 sisters Therese “Resi” Umseher, Christa Fehrer (Gunter Baldini) and Elisabeth Steinberger; nephews, Alfons Umseher, Hermann Umseher, Sigi Fehrer and niece Beate Dietz, all from Germany.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial Service: 2:30 PM on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1515 5th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: One Hour Prior Memorial Service on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN in the spring of 2017

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota