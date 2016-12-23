Fishing Report for December 22, 2016

Fishing on Lake of the Woods so far is excellent. For the main lake called Big Traverse Bay, the key depth’s are 20 – 25 ft and glow red or pink rattle spoons tipped with a minnow head or tail has been the best for the jigging line. Use a plain hook or glow hook or an ice jig with a live minnow. As of right now we are sitting at 9.5-14 inches of ice. Work through resorts and their ice roads as they are tested, flooded and plowed. Know where you are going. As always, safety first.

The Rainy River has been good for walleyes. With the huge shiner run this year, a lot of fish still in the river. Like every year, work through resorts when ice fishing river as current and ice thickness will vary. We don’t encourage travel on the river unless through a resort or outfitter.

Up at the Northwest Angle the walleyes are on fire. Reports of 9-14 inches of ice. Ice road is plowed to from Young’s Bay to Brush, Flag and Oak Island with 12-14″ of ice. Resorts are fishing in 20 feet of water with a good stream of 17 inch walleyes and healthy saugers biting. Work through resorts who are constantly routing trails on the best ice, around cracks, etc. Stay on resort trails, do not deviate. We are excited, but safety first!

