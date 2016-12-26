STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF POLK DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 60-PR-16-2392 In Re: Estate of Kevin D. Kopplin NOTICE OF AND ORDER aka Kevin Daniel Kopplin, FOR HEARING ON PETITION Decedent. FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 18, 2017 at 1:00 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Polk County Justice Center, 816 Marin Ave, Crookston, Minnesota, on a Petition for the Adjudication of Intestacy and Determination of Decedent’s heirs, and for the Appointment of Tara D. Kopplin, whose address is 1914 8th Street SE, East Grand Forks, MN 56721, as Personal Representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: December 20, 2016 /s/ Judge of District Court Dated: December 20, 2016 /s/ Court Administrator NEIL LAW FIRM, P.C. Nicholas S. Stromsodt MN# 0394882 418 3rd St NW PO Box 477 East Grand Forks, MN 56721 Telephone: (218) 773-0808 Facsimile: (218) 773-2355 e-mail: nick@egflaw.com (December 28, 2016 & January 4, 2017)