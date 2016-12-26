Icy roads make hazardous driving conditions in northwestern Minnesota

BEMIDJI, Minn. – (11:30 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises no unnecessary travel in the Red River Valley area in northwestern Minnesota, due to icy roads caused by rain, wet snow, high winds and freezing temperatures.

Along with the Red River Valley, the no travel advisory includes Highway 2 from Bagley to Grand Forks. The North Dakota Department of Transportation has also posted no travel advisories and have closed Highway 2, I- 29 and I-94.

MnDOT snowplow operators are doing their part to make highways safe. Motorists should remember to:

•Drive slowly on bridges, overpasses and tunnels.

•Use a safe speed for winter driving conditions, regardless of the posted speed limit.

•Keep a safe stopping distance from the vehicle in front of them.

•Keep both hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road, and stay alert.

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.