Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Ice fishing is in full swing and remains excellent. The key depth’s are 20 – 25 ft and glow red or pink rattle spoons tipped with a minnow head or tail has been the best for the jigging line. Use a plain hook or an ice jig with a live minnow for the dead stick. As of right now we are sitting at 14-15″ of ice on Four Mile Bay and 12-15″ on the lake. Some resorts are allowing trucks without wheel houses. Others not quite yet. Day by day decision for each resort. Work through resorts as their ice roads are monitored. Know where you are going. As always, safety first.

The Rainy River has been good for walleyes. With the huge shiner run this year, a lot of shiners and walleyes are still in the river. There is good ice in areas but there will be problem areas. Like every year, work through resorts when ice fishing river as current and ice thickness will vary. The snowmobile trail is staked from Wheeler’s Point to Baudette on the river. Do not deviate from trail unless you are familiar with ice conditions.

Up at the Northwest Angle walleye reports are excellent. Reports of 10-15 inches of ice. The ice road from Young’s Bay to resorts is open. The snowmobile trail from the south shore to the NW Angle is open. Resorts are fishing in 20-24 feet of water with nice walleyes and healthy saugers biting. Work through resorts and stay on ice road. Resorts and ice fishing reservations at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging. Check out the Lake of the Woods Tourism Facebook page www.facebook.com/lakeofthewoodsmn for day to day reports.