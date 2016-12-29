GMR honors board member Paul Robinson

Paul Robinson made the motion to adjourn the final meeting of his term as a Greenbush-Middle River School board member on December 19 in Greenbush, after not winning reelection this past November. Superintendent Tom Jerome recognized Robinson for his years of service.

Since January 2013, Robinson has served the district as a board member, working on different committees and providing leadership in various areas. Some of these areas and committees include: contract negotiations for non-certified staff, facilities committee, joint sports board, facilities committee, and a Minnesota School Board Association state delegate.

On behalf of the district and himself, Jerome thanked Robinson for his leadership, level-headedness, and ability to be a good listener. For his dedication and service, Jerome presented Robinson with a plaque.

“You’ve served this district well,” Jerome said, adding that he has done the job as a school board member justice.

After being honored with this plaque, Robinson said his biggest accomplishment while on the board was giving high school diplomas to his children.

“It’s been a good four years. I’ve learned a lot,” Robinson said.

He later added, “I don’t regret any comments or votes I’ve made over the last four years.”

Fellow board members and Superintendent Tom Jerome posed for a photo with Robinson, holding his plaque, following the meeting.

Having ran for and winning reelection this past November, Laurie Stromsodt and Joe Melby will begin their official new terms this January. Newly elected board member, Brandon Kuznia will begin his term also at this time.

As previously reported at the November meeting, Robinson said this about the newly elected board member.

“I know Mr. Kuznia will be a great board member.”

