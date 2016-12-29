Margaret Eleanor Maxine Sorensen, 85, of East Grand Forks, Minnesota passed away at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota on Christmas morning at 12:30am to celebrate with her beloved Stan in Heaven.

Margaret was born on June 10th, 1931 in Saint Thomas, ND. She is the second child born to Albert and Maggie (Martin) Springsted. Margaret’s mother passed away when she was an infant and she was raised by her Uncle Harold and Aunt Martha Martin of Saint Thomas, ND.

Margaret attended school in Saint Thomas, North Dakota. She was from the graduating class of 1949. She was a Basketball cheerleader and she was a catcher on the Girl’s high school fast pitch softball team. Margaret worked at Doc’s Café in Saint Thomas, ND. She moved to Grand Forks and worked at the Dixie bar, The Bun and Whitey’s restaurant in Grand Forks/East Grand Forks. In the 1980’s, she worked at The Pink Hanger consignment store in Grand Forks, ND. She was actively involved in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and she served as President of the VFW Ladies Auxillary. She was also active in the Mendenhall Presbyterian Church. She was involved and loved the Presbyterian Women’s group and developed lifetime friendships with the ladies in PW. She was also a member of the Legion and the Eagle’s clubs in East Grand Forks.

Margaret was united in marriage to Stanley Keith Sorensen of East Grand Forks, MN on May 28th, 1955. They lived in Grand Forks, ND until making their permanent residence in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. Stan and Margaret enjoyed camping in Northern Minnesota. She enjoyed reading books and going to the Library. Margaret was an excellent cook and also enjoyed baking cookies and time with friends and family.

Family members include: three daughters, Sonya (Darryl) Beauchamp of Mentor, MN, Roxy Sorensen of Grand Forks, ND, and Tammy (Steve) Larson of East Grand Forks, MN; two sons, Randy Sorensen of East Grand Forks, MN and Ned (LaSandra) Sorensen of North Las Vegas, NV; eight grandchildren; Chad (Raeanne) Beauchamp, Nikki (Todd) Jackman, Kylie Hudzik, Margo Sorensen, Tre Sorensen, Matthew Sorensen, Hannah Larson, Madelyn Larson, and DeShawn Coleman; three great-grandchildren; sister, Eunice (Paul) Carpenter residing in Moses Lake, WA; and brother, Stanley (Barb) Springsted of Munich, ND; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Keith Sorensen, and parents, Albert and Maggie Springsted.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Mendenhall Presbyterian Church are requested.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am ~ Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Mendenhall Presbyterian Church in East Grand Forks, MN with Rev. Kevin Kauffman and Rev. Keri Shelton presiding.

