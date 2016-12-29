Sorgaard and Rodahl to retire from Tri-County

At the Tri-County School Board’s regular meeting on December 21, the board accepted letters of retirement from Superintendent Dave Sorgaard and first grade teacher Mary Rodahl, and a letter of resignation from board member Corey Wikstrom.

Sorgaard’s last day will be June 30, 2017. He has served in the combined role of superintendent/principal since July 2015. Previously, he was the principal of Tri-County School for 15 years with a total of 31 years at Tri-County School in roles that included teacher and coach.

The board made plans to discuss next steps at a planning meeting scheduled prior to the regular meeting on January 18.

Mary Rodahl has been a first grade teacher in the district for 40 years, including years at Strandquist. Her last day will be June 2, 2017.

