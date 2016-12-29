“Vintage Plus” opens in Lancaster

On the corner of Third Street and Central Avenue in Lancaster, stands a white building, some paint chipped off its exterior, graced with the sign “Lancaster Centennial Hall- 1908” above its front doors. One will also see a black sign on the right side of the building’s front with the gold letters “Vintage Plus.” Walk inside the building and one will discover the reason for this sign.

Inside, the hall is filled with everything from jewelry, butter churns, vintage clothing, such as an Arctic snowsuit, military clothing, paintings, snow shoes, pottery, baby buggies, Crocs, a white fireplace mantle, antique furniture, comic books, and a liquor decanter in the shape of the late Elvis Presley, playing the guitar and wearing a pink jacket, a black bow tie, and black pants. If wound up, the decanter plays the Elvis song, “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

“There’s really a little bit of everything,” said Gaye Allen, a Lancaster resident of about 17 years and owner of Vintage Plus in Lancaster.

The store officially opened on December 15 at the Centennial Building located at 222 Central Ave South. It’s open during the winter on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Vintage Plus is going to be open year-round and it looks to expand its hours during the spring, summer, and fall.

To read more of this story, see this week’s edition of the North Star News!