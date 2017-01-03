Beverly J. Carlson, 86

Beverly Joyce Knight, daughter of Josephine E. (Neumiller) and Wayne L. Knight was born June 18, 1930 in the family farm home in Chilgren Township, in Lake of the Woods county Minnesota.

She grew up in rural Williams, MN and graduated from the Williams High School. She worked at the Rex Café in Baudette for a couple of years before meeting her future husband. She and Dale C. Carlson were married on September 21, 1953 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Williams. She and Dale lived for a year or two in rural McDougald Township before moving about 2 miles south to their farm in Potamo Township, which would be the family home for the rest of their lives.

Beverly and Dale were blessed with seven lively children over the next 10 years. Beverly was a homemaker, busy with all the activities involved with operating a dairy and certified foundation seed potato farm and raising a large family. She was well known for her green thumb and always had a large vegetable garden. When the children began to fledge from the family nest, her love of plants shifted towards more flowers and fewer vegetables. She would often be found on summer afternoons on her hands and knees or lying on a cushion doing battle with quack grass in her beloved flower gardens. Other than her grandchildren, nothing pleased her more than exhibiting her flowers at the county fair and horticultural shows.

Over the decades she was active as a 4-H club leader, a member of the Bethany Ladies Aid group, a quilting group, the Mothers & Daughters club, and especially the Williams Gardeners. She enjoyed visiting with friends, playing cards, and was a prodigious reader.

After Dale passed away in 2007, Beverly lived on the family farm until 2014. Mobility issues following a hospital stay meant a move to an apartment at the Arc in Baudette. She moved to the Lakewood Care Center in March 2016 following another hospital stay. Her green thumb moved with her, with a table of seedling starts in the dining room window being planted out in the facility’s raised outdoor planting beds with wheelchair access.

Beverly passed away on December 24, 2016 at the age of 86 following a brief illness at the Lakewood Health Center in Baudette, MN.

She is survived by children Dana (Deborah) Carlson of Williams, David Carlson of Rochester, NY, Delores (Robert) Campbell of Clearfield, KY, Elizabeth Betsy Jo (Greg) Brown of Williams, Calvin (Lois Lystad) Carlson of Williams, Celeste (Monty) Wilfong of Douglas, ND, and Alan (Julie) Carlson of Waco, TX; Seven grandchildren, Brittany, Courtnay, Cody, Retina, Katie, Lindsey, and Derby; special grandchild Rick; seven greatgrandchildren; and sister Karen (Larry) Page of East Grand Forks.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Dale, her parents, infant brothers Jackie and Alton, brothers Clair and Gail, and daughter-in-law Jane Carlson.

Interment will be at Pine Hill Cemetery in Williams, MN.