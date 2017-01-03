Dianne I. Ozment, 80 of Cathlamet, passed away on December 22, 2016 at Community Hospice in Longview. She was born on May 17, 1936 in Genesee, Wisconsin to Albin and Francis (Sayles) Olson and they preceded her in death. Dianne was raised in Williams, Minnesota where her family moved when she was young . She graduated as Valedictorian from Williams High School in 1954 and went on to Bemidji State College graduating in 1957 with a teaching degree. In 1956 Dianne married Ned Davis. She was privileged to return to Williams where she taught school with her aunt, Ann Anderson whom Dianne was very close to. She taught in Ballard, WA and Minnesota before coming to Cathlamet where she spent 30 years as a teacher at JA Wendt Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her first husband Ned Davis in 1971 and in 1974 she married Russell Ozment. Dianne retired in 1996 and was able to enjoy many hobbies and interests. Russ and Dianne enjoyed several cross country road trips together visiting family and sightseeing. She will be remembered as a beloved teacher in her community. Dianne is survived by her husband Russ at home, 3 sons, Todd Davis and wife Marnie, David Ozment and Les Ozment of Kalama, WA. A sister Sandra Fintel of Genesee, Wisconsin, 3 step-sisters Janice, Joyce and Marlyce , 1 grandchild, 2 great grandchildren many nieces and nephews. She was preceded by a brother- in-law, Edward Fintel and her step mother, Annabelle Olson. A Memorial Service will be held at United Church of Christ in Cathlamet on Saturday January 7th at 1PM. Dowling Funeral Home of Cathlamet is in charge of arrangements.