Elsie Scott, 92, p assed away peacefully on December 28, 2016.

Elsie Scott was born on January 24, 1924 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Roy and Edna Melton. When she was 12 years old, her family moved to northwestern Indiana. She graduated from Wheeler High School in 1942. She began her training at Methodist Hospital during World War II and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1947. She married Ken Scott in 1949 and in the following years, they had 3 children. In 1964, they moved from Hobart, Indiana to Black Island near Morson, Ontario on Lake of the Woods where they opened their new fishing resort, Black Island Camp. At the beginning of the school year, the Scotts settled in Baudette, Minnesota. Elsie began as a nurse at the Pioneer Nursing Home (later to become Lakewood Care Center) and served as Director of Nursing for much of her time there. In 1977, she returned to Indiana where she worked until retiring. In 1992, she returned to Minnesota and settled in West St Paul. She entered the Prescott Care Center in Prescott, Wisconsin in November, 2008 where she lived for the remainder of her days.

Elsie was active in church and an avid bowler until she was in her eighties. She was always known for her beautiful smile and her kind and loving demeanor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kenny, her son, David, and three sisters: Dorothy (Ed) Kielpikowski, Naomi (Kenneth) Homan & Doris Blunk.

She is survived by a daughter, Shirley (Rod) Burke of Las Vegas, NV, a son, Don (Lu) Scott of Hastings, MN, 2 sisters: Barbara (Larry) Bechler and Marjorie Barker, 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A service was held for Elsie in West St. Paul, MN. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Elm Park Cemetery in Baudette, MN. Services were handled by Klecatsky & Sons Funeral Home – 651-457-6200