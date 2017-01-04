A passion for piano music

One of the meanings of debut is “perform in public for the first time”.

And, so it was for Trinity Clark, one of two soloists who performed during Tuesday evening’s Christmas concert on December 20, at the Greenbush-Middle River (GMR) school gymnasium. Calmly seating himself at the piano he proceeded to play his composition entitled, “Hope”. There was no doubt, his performance was a crowd pleaser!

A GMR senior, Trinity, said, “I just like the instrument (piano); I like hearing it. I thought it would be neat to learn to play the piano – this is one thing I’ve wanted to do.”

His first plans were to take piano lessons, but the availability of piano instructors didn’t really work out. That’s when he figured he’d try it himself. Not having a piano at home, he was able to use one of those at school.

“What jump-started my pursuing to play the piano was when my friend, Montgomery Dezelar taught me how to play “Say Something” by a Great Big World. It took me about an hours time to remember the chords and stuff,” Trinity said. “And then, well, I thought that wasn’t so tough so I just looked up a variety of songs to see if I could play them.

To see the complete story, read this week’s edition of The Tribune in print or online.