Former Baudette woman arrested in North Dakota on kidnapping charges

Amber Noel Meikle, 47, of Moorhead, Minnesota and formerly a Lake of the Woods County resident, was arrested December 13 in Wahpeton, North Dakota on charges of felony kidnapping, as well as depriving another of custodial/parental rights.

Meikle’s children were later located, alone in a motel room in Pensacola, Florida. Meikle was arrested and transferred to Lake of the Woods County Jail where she remains awaiting trial.

