Lake of the Woods County Board honors outgoing commissioners

At their last regular meeting of the year, on December 29, the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners honored outgoing board members Tom Hanson and Patty Beckel for their years of service to Lake of the Woods County. Pictured above is Hanson, second from right, with County Commissioners Buck Nordlof, Chairman Ken Moorman and Ed Arnesen. Beckel was unable to attend the meeting, but received a plaque and the board’s well wishes at an earlier meeting.