Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

On the main lake, Big Traverse Bay… Ice fishing is in full swing and fishing is good. The key depth’s are 24 – 31 ft and glow red, pink and gold are good colors to start with. Rattle spoons tipped with a minnow head or tail has been the best for the jigging line. Use a plain hook or an ice jig with a live minnow for the dead stick. Nice mix of walleyes and saugers. 13-19″ of ice on the lake. Some resorts are allowing 1/2 ton trucks with wheel houses. Day by day decision for each resort. Work through resorts as their ice roads are monitored. Know where you are going. As always, safety first.

The Rainy River has been good for walleyes. Know the river or use a resort or guide for safety. The snowmobile trail is staked from Wheeler’s Point to Baudette on the river. Do not deviate from trail unless you are familiar with ice conditions.

Up at the Northwest Angle fishing reports are excellent. Reports of 14-16 inches of ice in areas traveled by resorts. The ice road from Young’s Bay to resorts on Flag Island and Oak Island is open to vehicles. The snowmobile trail from the south shore to the NW Angle is open. Resorts are fishing in 19-28 feet of water with nice walleyes and saugers biting. Big crappies being caught in Ontario in 29-33′. Walleyes in Ontario 22′-28′. Work through resorts and stay on ice road. Resorts and ice fishing reservations at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging. Check out the Lake of the Woods Tourism Facebook page www.facebook.com/lakeofthewoodsmn for day to day reports.