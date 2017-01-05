Brenda Sather sworn in as new Greenbush Mayor

Growing up in Greenbush, graduating from Greenbush High School in 1985, and raising her six children and watching them graduate high school in the same town, Brenda Sather said she is committed to the City of Greenbush. She will now have chance to show that as the town’s new mayor, officially sworn in on Wednesday, January 3 by City Clerk Anita Locken.

Serving on the city council for the past six years, Sather decided to become a council member after attending some city meetings through some of the community groups she participated in. She felt an interest in the city council role and a passion and commitment to make a difference in a community that means something to her.

Her decision to run for mayor came after Scott Waage decided to not run for reelection this past November. Besides Waage not running for reelection, she also ran to continue the “momentum” the council had achieved the last six years, specifically the implementation of a five-year strategic plan.

“One of the things that I noticed when I came on the council was that we, as a city, needed to look at what our needs were a little bit further out then just dealing with the immediate,” Sather said.

To read the complete story on new Greenbush Mayor Brenda Sather, read next week’s issue of The Tribune in print or online.