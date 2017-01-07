Donafae Anderson, 90

, of Lake Bronson, Minnesota, passed away peacefully December 22, 2016, at the Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in Hallock. She was born to Ephriam and Eleanora (Lindstrom) Bronson October 17, 1926, in Norway Township. Her father was the son of Giles and Margaret (Maggie) Bronson. The town of Lake Bronson was named after her grandparents. Donafae’s great grandparents were Warren and Elizabeth (Harrison) Bronson, who was first cousin to our ninth President of the United States, William Henry Harrison. Donafae was the ninth child of ten. They are all now deceased. She attended the Prosser, Pete, and Lake Bronson High School. She was baptized and confirmed at the Eidsvold Lutheran Church in Halma. She was a member of the East Emmaus Lutheran Church until it closed in 1964 and has been a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Lake Bronson where she was active in Bible study and Ladies Aid. She had a deep faith and made sure the family went to church every Sunday. Donafae married Leo Vincent Anderson June 19, 1945 in Hallock, MN. They made their home in Jupiter Township after purchasing the land from his mother. Together they raised five children Leonel, LeJean, LaDonna, Bonnie and James. They worked hard with grain farming and raising horses, dairy cattle, pigs, chickens and eventually raising beef cattle. Besides raising their children she worked 30 years at the Lake Bronson State Park, retiring in 1989. She was an excellent cook, baker and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Her specialty was bread, donuts and pie. Leo and Donafae both enjoyed traveling flying to Sweden, Norway and Denmark, throughout Canada visiting relatives and the western United States. After Leo’s passing, Donafae moved to Kennedy where she became a member of the Kennedy Senior Center where she made met and made many new friends. Left to morn her passing are children, Leonel (Jane), Binford, ND; LeJean Christiansen, Lake Bronson; LaDonna Truedson, Kennedy; Bonnie (Luther) Peterson, Northfield, MN; James (Denise) Lake Bronson; grandchildren, Todd (Leanne) Truedson, Ryan (Cristy) Truedson, Jeremy (Rachel) Anderson, Erin (Jason) Blazejewski, Jessi (Ryan) Berg, Andrew (Liz) Peterson and Elise Peterson; great grandchildren, Presley, Paige, and Marshall, Kendra and Kiera Truedson, Joely, Rorie and RJ Anderson, Ryder, Emma and Avery Blazejewski, Lauren, Hayden and Harper Berg, Olivia and Lauren Peterson, sister-in-law Evelyn Anderson and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Vincent, parents Ephriam and Elnora, son-in-law Thomas and granddaughter Courtney Truedson, siblings Ethel (George) Souder, James, Ellen (Henry) Klegstad, Margaret (Fred) Billings, Dale (Myrtle) Bronson, Arhtur, Kenneth (Alvina), Floyd (Vera), and Walter Bronson, brother in law Carl (Edna) Swanberg, Stanley, Marvin (Violet), and Freddie and Alan Anderson. God bless her memory. Funeral services have been rescheduled for Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in Zion Lutheran Church, Lake Bronson. Interment will be in East Emmaus Cemetery, rural Lake Bronson. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Pastor Kathy Levenhagen, presiding; special music will be provided by Paula Adamson and Greg Dally. Casket bearers will be Donafae’s grandchildren. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock, MN (www.austinfuneralchapel.com)