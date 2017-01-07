STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 39-PR-16-230 In Re: ESTATE OF Dorothy Marie Cali-Fish, DECEDENT NOTICE AND HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY The petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests t he probate of Decedent’s last will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notiice is further given that the Petition will be heard on January 25, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. by this Court at 206 8th Avenue, Baudette, Minnesota. (l) Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204. (2) Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. Date: December 21, 2016 Alan B. Fish, #028120 Attorney for Petitioner 102 2nd Avenue Northwest Roseau, MN 56751 (218) 463-2088 (218) 463-2099 (facsimile) alanfish@alanbfishpa.com Publish December 28, 2016, January 4, 2017