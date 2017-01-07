Lake of the Woods School 11/28/2016 Board of Education Meeting 7:00 PM /lTV Room Chair Feldman called the meeting to order at 7:15 PM Members present: Chair Sharon Feldman, Clerk Lynnette Ellis, Treasurer Tim Pelach, Director Doug Nosan and Director Tim Lyon. Others present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson, High School Principal Brian Novak and Business Manager Douglas Sell. Pledge of Allegiance Motion by Ellis, second by Lyon to approve the agenda as amended removing Item 7.B, Modification to 403(.b) Plan and adding Item 7.B Accept Resignation of Phil Shannon. Motion carries unanimously. Truth in Taxation Hearing Chair Feldman noted that earlier this month, the County mailed residents a notice of proposed property taxes that included the School District’s share of taxes. By Statute, the School Disitrct and most other taxing jurisdictions are required to conduct a Truth in Taxation Hearing whereat residents can provide input to the School Board regarding the proposed tax levy. Chair Feldman opened the hearing at 7:20 PM asking if there was anyone in the audience that wishes to speak to the proposed tax levy for 2016 payable 2017. No one was present to speak to the proposed property tax levy. Motion by Birchem, second by Ellis to close the Truth in Taxation Hearing at 7:27 PM. Motion by Lyon second by Pelach to approve meeting minutes from October 24,2016 Regular Board Meeting. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Nosan second by Ellis to approve meeting minutes from November 14,2016 Special Board Meeting to Canvass Election Results. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Pelach, second by Birchem to approve the invoices as presented. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Nosan, second by Lyon to accept resignation of Carrie Johnson, Paraprofessional. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Birchem, second by Nosan to accept resignation of Phil Shannon, IT Assistant. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Lyon, second by Ellis to authorize the Superintendent to advertise for a Special Education Paraprofessional. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Feldman, second by Ellis to accept the Superintendent Evaluation. Motion carries unanimously. Chair Feldman inquired ifthere were any Board Presenters. Several comments were made regarding the Veteran’s Day Program and the Treats for Troops Program. Both were well received. Chari Feldman acknowledge a letter from ODC regarding the School District support of the programs offered through ODC for individuals in the community. Superintendent Nelson updated the Board on the negotiations with the International Ice Arena Board indicating the next meeting was scheduled for December 1,2016. Motion by Lyon, second by Nosan to approve Consulting Services Agreement with ZMD Engineered Solutions, LLC for the roofing project. Project estimated at $130,000. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Ellis, second by Nosan to table proposal from Marco Technology for upgraded copy and printing equipment to December 19,2016 meeting. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Lyon, second by Ellis to approve Lease Agreement with Baudette Area Arena, Inc. Motion carries unanimously The Board directed that an updated list of properties owned by the District be developed and presented for review by the Forestry Committee. Information should include property description/identification data, map of location and estimated values. The Board directed that a card and letter ofthanks and appreciation be forwarded to Jack Olson and Nancy Olson for their dedicated service to the School District. Committee Reports Facilities Committee Mr. McFarlane reported that several projects should be considered in the spring under the LTFM (Long Term Facilities Maintenance) program. These projects include energy efficient light systems in the parking lots and sidewalk replacement. There being no other business before the Board, Chair Feldman adjourned to the meeting at 7:57 PM. Sharon Feldman, Chair Lynnette Ellis, Clerk Publish December 28, 2016