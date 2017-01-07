NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED YOU ARE NOTIFIED: 1. Default has occurred in the Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated October 27, 2014 and recorded on October 29, 2014, as Document Number A000094318 in the Office of the County Recorder of Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota, in which Robert A. Rizzi and Ruth Rizzi, husband and wife, as seller, sold to Randall David Monnie and Jordan D. Coughlin , as purchaser, the real property in Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota, described as follows: Lots 8 and 9, Block 2, Lindsay’s Addition to Baudette, according to the recorded plat thereof. In 2004, the Contract for Deed was recorded reflecting parcel number 60.56.02.080. 2. The default is as follows: In breach of the Contract for Deed, Purchaser allowed an attorney’s lien to be placed against the property, has committed waste and allowed the property to fall into waste and disrepair, and seems to have abandoned the property and failed to properly winterize it. The building is in poor condition on the interior and exterior. Animal feces is inside the house and a broken down automobile has been left on the property. Purchaser has therefore failed to keep the property in good condition and repair. In further breach, Purchaser Coughlin assigned his interest to Purchaser Monnie without first obtaining approval from Seller. Such a breach allows Seller to declare the entire balance of principal and interest due and payable in full, without notice to Purchaser. Purchaser has left no forwarding address or contact information through which Seller may contact Purchaser. THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDINGS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21. TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIEDIN THIS NOTICE, THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE NINETY(90) DAYS AFTER December 28, UNLESS BEFORE THEN: (a) THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU: (1) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS (2) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS (3) $0.00 TO APPLY TO ATTORNEYS’ FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS (4) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1. 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DUE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU; PLUS (5) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS. PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, $ o.oo (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT, ANY TAXES, ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU); OR (b) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FlNALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRIAL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES. IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OR THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT; YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY; YOU MAY LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE; AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY. 6. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of the seller or of an attorney authorized by the seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is: Steven T. Rizzi, Jr., Attorney for Seller 300 First Street NW Austin, MN 55912 Telephone: (507) 4 3 3 – 7 3 9 4 This person is authorized to receive payments from you under this notice. Publish December 28, 2016, January 4, 11, 18, 25, February 1, 2017