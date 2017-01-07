NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE DATE: December 28, 2016 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described Mortgage: INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGE TO BE FORECLOSED 1. Date of Mortgage: September 18, 2006 2. Mortgagors: Ray Pederson and Donna Pederson, husband and wife; Richard Johnson and Virginia Johnson, husband and wife; Ronald Johnson, a single person 3. Mortgagees: Security State Bank of Warroad, a Minnesota corporation 4. Recording Information: Recorded on September 25, 2006, as Document Number 82470 in the Office of the County Recorder of Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota. 5. Assignments of Mortgage, if any: none INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGED PREMISES 6. Tax parcel identification number of the mortgaged premises: 63.06.22.040 7. Legal description of the mortgaged premises: All that part of Lot 4, Section 6, Township 161, Range 34 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Minnesota, lying and being South of the Minnesota and Manitoba Railway right-of-way, subject to an easement to the State of Minnesota for highway purposes, EXCEPTING the East 20 rods thereof, Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota. 8. The physical street address, city, and zip code of the mortgaged premises: 9769 State Highway 11, Roosevelt MN 56673 OTHER FORECLOSURE DATA 9. The person holding the Mortgage is a transaction agent, as defined by Minn. Stat. 58.02, subd. 30. The name(s) of the transaction agent, residential mortgage servicer, and the lender or broker, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is Security State Bank of Warroad. The transaction agent’s mortgage identification number, if stated on the Mortgage, is: not stated 10. If stated on the Mortgage, the name of the mortgage originator, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is Security State Bank of Warroad. INFORMATION REGARDING FORECLOSURE 11. The requisites of Minn. Stat. 580.02 have been satisfied. 12. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was $282,500.00. 13. At the date of this notice the amount due on the Mortgage, including taxes, if any, paid by the holder of the Mortgage, is: $150,761.47. 14. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota, at public auction on February 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., at the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office, 206 8th Ave. SE, Baudette, MN 56623. 15. The time allowed by law for redemption by Mortgagor or Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is twelve months after the date of sale. 16. Minn. Stat. 580.04(b) provides, “If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, the notice must also specify the date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property redeemed under section 580.23.” If this statute applies, the time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on: NOT APPLICABLE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Name of Mortgagee or Mortgage Assignee: Security State Bank of Warroad Name and address of Attorney for Mortgagee or Mortgage Assignee: Nora L. Crumpton Anderson Law Offices, P.A. P.O. Box 430 115 Roberts Ave. NE Warroad, MN 56763 (218) 386-1040 Publish December 28, 2016, January 4, 11, 18, 25, February 1, 2017