PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION Notice is hereby given that a public hearing was held by the Lake of the Woods County Planning Commission on Wednesday, December 7, 2016, at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the County Government Center in Baudette, Minnesota. The purpose of this public hearing was to consider amendments of the Lake of the Woods County Zoning Ordinance which would establish criteria for the storage of fish houses and associated definitions. Subsequently, the Planning Commission recommended approval of the proposed amendments to the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners. The County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on December 13, 2016, to consider the recommendation from the Planning Commission. At this meeting the County Board of Commissioners approved adoption of the amendments to the Lake of the Woods County Zoning Ordinance, with an effective date of February 1, 2017. A summary of the amendments are as follows: 1. Establishes definitions of a fish house, Dead storage fish house, Live-in fish house, and a Fish House Park. 2. Establishes requirements for Dead storage fish houses. 3. Establishes requirements for Live-in fish houses. 4. Establishes requirements for a Fish House Park. As mentioned above, this notice is a summary and to review a complete version of the Lake of the Woods County Zoning Ordinance, copies are available at the Lake of the Woods County Land and Water Planning Office and on the Lake of the Woods County website http://www.co.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us/. If you should have any questions or concerns, please contact the Land and Water Planning office at 218-634-1945. Josh Stromlund Lake of the Woods County Land and Water Planning Director Publish December 28, 2017