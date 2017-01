PUBLIC NOTICE/Vehicle Sale

PUBLIC NOTICE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY IS SELLING THE FOLLOWING VEHICLES ON SEALED BIDS: You may obtain a bid form from the County Auditor/Treasurers Office Year Make Style Color Minimum Bid Miles 2003 Dodge Van White $150 255,344 1998 Chevrolet 4D Green $150 204,233 1999 Ford Pickup 4×4 Tan $1,500 N/A 2003 GMC Pickup Black $1,500 272,577 2001 Ford F-350 4X4 $3,000 130,000 2001 Chev Diamond Maxi-Van White N/A 141,661 Ingersoll-Rand Telescoping Boom Loader- can be viewed at the Landfill Minimum Bid N/A ALL VEHICLES SOLD AS IS The vehicles may be viewed at 206 8th Ave SE, Lake of the Woods County Government Center’s South Parking Lot from December 28, 2016 thru January 11, 2017 Deadline for Submitting Bids is January 11, 2017 1:00 p.m. Bids are to be submitted in a sealed envelope, marked “County Vehicle Bid” BIDS NEED TO BE MAILED OR RETURNED TO: LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER LORENE HANSON 206 8TH AVE SE, SUITE 260 BAUDETTE, MN 56623 PAYMENT DUE UPON RECEIPT VEHICLES SOLD AS IS BID OPENING Date: January 11, 2017 Time: 2:00 p.m. Location: Lake of the Woods County Government Center- Auditor/Treasurers Office Bid Opener: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson THE COUNTY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY OR ALL SEALED BIDS SUBMITTED Publish December 28, 2016, January 4, 2016