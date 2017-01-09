ASEC Board of Directors’ Meeting Minutes November 21, 2016 Chairman Kolness called the regular meeting of the Board of Directors for the Area Special Education Cooperative to order at 12:45 pm at the East Grand Forks Senior High Center , East Grand Forks, MN. Board Members present were Brian Clarke , Evan Hanson , Jim Guetter , Bill Walters , Chris Mills, Kevin Ricke, Rob Nudell, Shawn Yates and Mike Kolness. Randy Bruer and Lon Jorgensen were absent. Gary Jones, Julie Aumock, Judd Fredstrom and Becky Conati were also present. MONTHLY REPORTS: Motion by Guetter, seconded by Walters to approve the October 18, 2016 board meeting minutes as presented. UC. Motion by Guetter, seconded by Yates to approve the agenda as presented. UC Motion by Mills, seconded by Walters to approve the November 2016 bill run totaling $85,057.55 including check numbers 41096-41167 and the Expenditure/Revenue Report ending October 31, 2016. UC CORRESPONDENCE /REPORTS & DISCUSSION ITEMS: Jones presented the budget and answered questions from members. He also reviewed information that was presented earlier that morning to the principals on a program called Ed Infiniti. Jones plans to pilot the new program in a couple of buildings to see how it works. Aumock’s report was about voluntary pre-kindergarten and entering early education courses in the Minnesota Common Course Catalog. Fredstrom showed members the newly revised ASEC website pointing out that the restrictive procedures plan and TSES plan are available on the districts’ page on the website. There was no report from the negotiations committee. ACTION ITEMS: Motion by Walters, seconded by Hanson to approve the 2016-2017 ASEC Budget as presented with $3,230,501 revenue and $3,195,384.34. UC Motion by Hanson, seconded by Walters to approve spending Federal Flow-Through IDEA Part B Sec. 611. IDEA Part B Sec. 619 Preschool; IDEA Part B Sec. 611 Low Incidence; IDEA Part C (Ages 0-2) program funds jointly in the Cooperative for the 2016-2017 school year. Motion by Yates, seconded by Gates to approve Assurance of Compliance. UC Motion by Ricke, seconded by Clarke to approve the sign language interpreter contract for Marie Sirek. UC Motion by Walters, seconded by Goetter to approve the sign language interpreter contract with lnterpreCorps. UC The December meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, December 20 at the Blue Moose Restaurant in East Grand Forks. Motion by Ricke, seconded by Yates to adjourn the meeting at 2:00 p.m. Rebecca L. Conati, Administrative Assistant Evan Hanson, Governing Board Clerk (January 11, 2017)