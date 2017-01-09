Loretta D. Norton, 90, East Grand Forks, MN, died peacefully Wednesday, January 4, 2017 in Valley Memorial Home, Grand Forks, ND.

Loretta Dorothy Austin was born November 21, 1926 near Fisher, MN, the daughter of Frank and Cora (Enright) Austin. She was raised on a dairy farm near Fisher, MN, and later graduated from Grand Forks Central High School in 1944.

Loretta married David Norton on October 21, 1948 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church of East Grand Forks. They lived in rural East Grand Forks where they raised their 11 children. Loretta was very devoted to her family and especially enjoyed caring for her children. Loretta also enjoyed being outside where she could garden and grow flowers. Her love of children led her to her volunteer at Head Start in East Grand Forks.

After her children were grown, Loretta worked alongside her husband at Guy’s Foods of East Grand Forks.

Survivors include her husband, David; children Patti Blair; Kathy (Duane) Shirek; Theresa Norton; Beth (Dave) Nordin; Lorna Fitzsimmons; Dan (Theresa) Norton; Tom (Maureen) Norton; Frank (Pam) Norton; Jon (Denise) Norton; Kevin (Gina) Norton; Lisa (Sean) Lee; 26 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brothers, Jack Austin; Keith (Ann) Austin.

Loretta was preceded in death by Ed Austin; Bob Austin; Peg Norton; Adorine Scheving.

Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a 6:00 PM Prayer Service in Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Monday, January 9, 2017 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church of East Grand Forks, MN. There will be visitation for an hour prior to the service in the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery of Grand Forks in the spring. Arrangements are with Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks, ND. www.amundsonfunealhome.com.