Orville Haugen, 91

Orville Haugen, age 91, of Grand Forks, ND, formerly of Warren, MN, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Orville was born on July 11, 1925 in Warren, MN, the son of Albert and Lena (Olson) Haugen. He grew up in Warren, MN and attended Warren High School. On November 7, 1959 he was united in marriage to Beverly Olson in Warren, MN. They farmed their entire life in the Warren, MN area, until the mid-1990’s moving to East Grand Forks, MN. In 2004 they moved to Grand Forks, ND. Orville enjoyed watching all sports and attending church activities at Sharon Lutheran Church.

He is survived by children, Janelle (Brian) Kollin of Thompson, ND and Dwight Haugen of Grand Forks, ND; two grandchildren, Kayla (Tryg) Spilde and Lindsay Kollin (Fiance Paul Monley); two great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Hunter Spilde; one sister Shirley (Delwyn) Olson of Andover, MN. He is preceded in death by his wife Beverly on July 28, 2014, his parents, and 3 sisters, Amy, Gladys and Violet.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Prior Memorial Service at Dahl Funeral Home

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota